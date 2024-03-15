Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,174 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

TSN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 526,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

