Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 520 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 508,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

USB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. 1,778,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861,116. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

