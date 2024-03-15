Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 875 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.99. 151,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

