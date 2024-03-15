Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

FULT stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 7,532,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.