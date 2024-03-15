FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.36. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.