FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Increased by National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $224.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $223.02. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $185.09 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FFH stock opened at C$1,512.61 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$863.55 and a 1 year high of C$1,515.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,370.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,243.30.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $19.871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

