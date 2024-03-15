FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

