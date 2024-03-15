G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIII. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.