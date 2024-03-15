G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.