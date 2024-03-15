G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$615.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.7 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

