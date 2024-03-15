Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.98 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 891,885 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

