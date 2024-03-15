Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $265.00

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.36), with a volume of 208331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.28).

Galliford Try Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £277.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,381.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 13,750.00%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

