Gavin Griggs Sells 1,074 Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.22), for a total value of £11,083.68 ($14,200.74).

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 1,002 ($12.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,241.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,390.87. The company has a market cap of £237.27 million, a PE ratio of 849.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. XP Power Limited has a one year low of GBX 682.41 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised XP Power to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($21.01) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on XP Power from GBX 1,700 ($21.78) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Featured Articles

