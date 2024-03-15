General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $275.46. 378,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,130. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $277.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average is $248.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

