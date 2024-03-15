Geoff Wilson Buys 27,033 Shares of Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson acquired 27,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,656.31 ($22,951.20).

Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Geoff Wilson bought 21,035 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,651.35 ($17,649.90).

On Monday, March 4th, Geoff Wilson bought 21,966 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$27,786.99 ($18,401.98).

On Wednesday, February 28th, Geoff Wilson bought 19,515 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$24,042.48 ($15,922.17).

On Friday, March 1st, Geoff Wilson purchased 12,650 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$15,761.90 ($10,438.34).

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

