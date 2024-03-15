George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 3,463 Shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,279.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,662 shares in the company, valued at $552,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $21,605.04.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $77,913.68.

NeueHealth Price Performance

Shares of NEUE stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

NeueHealth Company Profile



NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

