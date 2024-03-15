George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.97

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$184.97 and last traded at C$183.22, with a volume of 7027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$183.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WN

George Weston Price Performance

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$173.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 23,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total transaction of C$4,195,261.43. Insiders sold 147,105 shares of company stock worth $23,638,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.