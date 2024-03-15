Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 3,284,900% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3,284,900% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Geron traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.29. 80,932,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 10,390,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $33,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

