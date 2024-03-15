Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 5.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.78. 2,523,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,642,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Geron Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Geron by 46.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $31,491,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 4,315.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,208 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

