Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading 8% Higher

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.56. 169,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 272,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 26,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

