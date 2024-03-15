GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 39,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 136,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

GH Research Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $552.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.79.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Featured Stories

