GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,463,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,870,227 shares.The stock last traded at $39.26 and had previously closed at $34.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 20.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,634,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

