Glanbia (LON:GLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.80

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.80 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23), with a volume of 1646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.21 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19. The company has a market cap of £44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a €0.21 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,991.45%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

