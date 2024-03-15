Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $1.50 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $182.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

