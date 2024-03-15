Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,100,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,255,703 shares.The stock last traded at $135.41 and had previously closed at $133.11.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,528,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,064,000 after purchasing an additional 650,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

