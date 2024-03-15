Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 133.9% in February

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the February 14th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $11.37 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $93.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

