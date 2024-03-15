Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

NYSE GORO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 453,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,439. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

