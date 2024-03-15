Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Gold Resource Stock Performance
NYSE GORO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 453,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,439. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.19.
About Gold Resource
