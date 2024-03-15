Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading Up 3.9%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 46,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 148,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $974.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $414,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,849,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.