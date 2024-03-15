Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Goldex Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19.

Goldex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.