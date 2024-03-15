Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.45

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 3057716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 122,493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 254,455 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 259,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

