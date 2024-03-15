Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) VP Angela F. Wordell Sells 3,588 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.38. 161,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,036. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam grew its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

