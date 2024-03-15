Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Great Elm Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. 436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,648. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 16,200 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $31,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,318,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,985.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jason W. Reese bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,280,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,058,264.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $31,428.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,318,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,985.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 161,858 shares of company stock valued at $311,995. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,193,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 223,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,035,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

