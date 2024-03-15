Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 89,163 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 209.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quantum-Si worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 308,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

In other Quantum-Si news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

