Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 3,948 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,370,000 after buying an additional 508,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,424,000 after buying an additional 278,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.43. 291,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

