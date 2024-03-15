Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after purchasing an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 460.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 48,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Barclays lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.