Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI remained flat at $37.16 during trading hours on Friday. 117,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,819. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.