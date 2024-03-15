Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Enovix by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 351,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 954,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.67. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.