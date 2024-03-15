Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 211.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,285 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESS Tech were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of GWH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 507,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,193. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.64. ESS Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

