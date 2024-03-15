Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 108,892 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Butterfly Network worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 12.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 31.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 50.8% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFLY remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Friday. 362,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $67,464.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $36,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $67,464.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,001 shares of company stock worth $106,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

