Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,576,000 after buying an additional 422,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,003 shares of company stock worth $1,037,955 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 269,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,636. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

