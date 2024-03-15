Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,417 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -193.67 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

