Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 82,846 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,846 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,196,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 727,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,418,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 2,710,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,054,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,374,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,374,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,219 shares of company stock valued at $448,272 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

