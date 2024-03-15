Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $42.02. 863,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,250. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

