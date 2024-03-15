Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases $51,840.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.8 %
Green Brick Partners stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on GRBK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Brick Partners
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.