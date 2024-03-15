Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases $51,840.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

