Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Green Technology Metals Price Performance

GTMLF stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. Green Technology Metals has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.71.

Get Green Technology Metals alerts:

About Green Technology Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.