GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Shares Down 9.5%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP)'s share price fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 145,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 52,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$129.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

