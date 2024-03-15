Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Up 27.7% in February

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 3,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.57%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.