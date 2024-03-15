GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. 1,367,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $43.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.