Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $14,553.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $14,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,089,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,663. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

