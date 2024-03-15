Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.3 %

SPT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 155,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

